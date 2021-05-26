Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Inside Sonja Morgan's Relationship With Her Ex-Husband, John Adams Morgan

By Hillary Sussman
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eccentric star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York", Sonja Morgan, often leaves nothing to the imagination, having stripped nude on the series a number of times (via Radar Online). However, when it comes to her relationship with ex-husband John Adams Morgan, son of Morgan Stanley and great-grandson of J.P. Morgan, we still have many questions. Clearly, Morgan still carries a torch for her ex-flame and has even broken down on camera to defend the Morgan name giving us the iconic quote, "You don't touch the f****ing Morgan letters!" (via YouTube).

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
Person
John Adams Morgan
Person
John Quincy Adams
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distractify#New Yorkers#Morgan Joseph Co#New York Post#Quincy A Morgan#Reality Blurb#American#Screen Rant#Daughter Quincy Morgan#Husband#Doubtful Sonja#Presidents John Adams#Co Star Dorinda Medley#Millionaire Matchmaker#Relationship#Eccentric Star#Great Grandson#San Pietro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

The ‘Real Housewives’ Aren’t Afraid to Open Up About Their Plastic Surgery — Learn Who Got What Done

Nip and tuck! The ladies of the Real Housewives franchises have celebrated their plastic surgery procedures over the years — and some have even gone under the knife on camera. We rounded up all the Bravo babes who are open about their fillers, Botox and everything in-between … and, unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of them to choose from.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Real Housewives Of New York Recap: Sound Baths And Soul Searching

The ladies of the Real Housewives of New York are back and better than ever. The addition of Eboni K. Williams has breathed new life into a stale franchise. Leah McSweeny was a decent newbie last season, but Eboni is “IT”. It remains to be seen what her full dynamics with the rest of the group will be. She and Leah bonded almost immediately, but there will undoubtedly be clashing with the other women.
New York City, NYrealitytea.com

Luann de Lesseps Says Sonja Morgan “Loves To Exaggerate” And She Exaggerated About Her Relationship With Tom D’Agostino

Sonja Morgan has been on the Real Housewives of New York long enough for us viewers to identify her patterns of behavior. There are two aspects to Sonja that bubble to the surface, the fact that she can’t shake her past life and that she wants to present a persona of a highly desirable, hobnobbing, NY socialite. If you need more convincing, consider that Sonja ALWAYS compares herself to New York City in her taglines. It’s time she stopped living in a fantasy, though it’s highly entertaining to see her drunken meltdowns. Who knew that Eboni K. Williams banking with Wells Fargo could be so triggering?
CelebritiesPage Six

Sonja Morgan gives cold shoulder to Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps

The ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York” made their triumphant return to Bravo on Tuesday night, but not all was well in paradise. For new Upper East Side neighbors Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, their friendship with Sonja Morgan appeared to be a question mark as the duo hadn’t heard from their pal in months.
New York City, NYbravotv.com

Sonja Morgan and Eboni K. Williams Have One Hilarious Thing in Common

On Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Tinsley Mortimer left Barbara Kavovit's clambake noticeably early, taking a bag full of lobsters with them (relive the buzzed-about moment in the video above). When reflecting on the to-go bag in an interview during the episode, Sonja declared at the time: "I'm not leaving the lobsters. That's who I am. That's just who I am."
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Sonja Morgan teases whether daughter will appear on ‘RHONY’

Sonja Morgan’s daughter let the public in on her Instagram, but she may not be ready to open up in front of “Real Housewives of New York City” cameras just yet. Quincy Morgan made her social media account public for the first time in March, much to the delight of Bravo fans. However, her mom exclusively told Page Six in a new interview that the college student is still undecided when it comes to appearing on the reality show.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Eboni K. Williams Reveals Which Real Housewives Of New York She Wants To Be Her Wing Women

Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black woman to be a cast member on Real Housewives of New York Finally! The attorney and television host is already making her mark with her fun vibe and fresh voice. I think she is a great addition to the franchise. Her Season 13 tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything” displays her strength and confidence.
Beauty & Fashionrealitytea.com

Sonja Morgan Is Launching Her Own Subscription Box

Sonja Morgan has always been a fan-favorite since she first came on the Real Housewives of New York. She’s iconic in every way, from her gang of interns to her BFF antics with Ramona Singer. She’s spent years on the show dealing with her townhouse, looking for love and ultimately trying to find her own happiness. And she’s such a good spirit that must be protected at all costs, like Eboni K. Williams said.
New York City, NYbravotv.com

Sonja Morgan Comments on Her Hamptons Dinner Drama with Ramona Singer

The Real Housewives of New York City ladies' trip to the Hamptons in Season 13 continued to be eventful in the May 18 episode. During a day out at a winery and shopping, the group could tell that Sonja Morgan was having a good time. However, once dinner rolled around, it became apparent that maybe she had imbibed a little bit too much.