Charlotte, NC

Ryan Truex – North Carolina Education Lottery 200

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 8 days ago

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance. Truex on Racing at Charlotte: “I’m looking forward to Friday night’s race,” said Ryan Truex. “It’s going to be hot this week in Charlotte, so I’m thankful that we’ll be racing at night. Charlotte Motor Speedway is a tough track, and I haven’t raced there since 2017, so hopefully we’ll be able to use Friday morning’s practice session to get our Marquis Chevrolet dialed in.”

speedwaymedia.com
Education
Sports
Ryan Truex
#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Nascar Cup Series#New Jersey Lottery#Xfinity#Race#Marine Corps#Niece Equipment#Niece Motorsports#Ryan Truex Truex#Xfinity#Racing#This Week#Competitive Prices#Spas
Motorsports
Education
NASCAR
Twitter
Facebook
Lottery
Sports
Fort Mill, SCWCNC

Fort Mill's Matt Josa continues to chase costly Olympic dream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help off-set travel and training costs for local Olympics hopeful Matt Josa, visit here. The Queens University pool sits peaceful and pristine during the program's off-season. Except for one man's furious butterfly stroke. "I love the aspect of it basically being just me and...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Gamecocks add Home-and-Home football series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar Heels...
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Allison Emrey: "My father has caddied for me"

Allison Emrey (Charlotte, North Carolina) heads into the final round of the Symetra Classic looking to become a first-time winner. She carded a second-round, bogey-free 5-under 67 to move to –8 overall and take a one-stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round. Emrey is competing this week just north of...
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
lakenormanpublications.com

Treanor elevates weight, Fajerman for Hough swan song

CORNELIUS – Richard Treanor has accomplished basically all there is for a high school wrestler. He’s a two-time individual champion, helped Hough win both the dual-team and individual team titles last winter, and competing for a club team in April he became the first wrestler from Mecklenburg County to win the senior national title.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Man Surprised By $150,000 Powerball Win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Kenneth Baker Jr. of Charlotte was shocked to learn his Quick Pick ticket won him a $150,000 Powerball prize. “I was surprised!” he said. “I actually had to have my wife look at the email to make sure that I was seeing it correctly.”. The...