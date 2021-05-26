Ryan Truex – North Carolina Education Lottery 200
North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance. Truex on Racing at Charlotte: “I’m looking forward to Friday night’s race,” said Ryan Truex. “It’s going to be hot this week in Charlotte, so I’m thankful that we’ll be racing at night. Charlotte Motor Speedway is a tough track, and I haven’t raced there since 2017, so hopefully we’ll be able to use Friday morning’s practice session to get our Marquis Chevrolet dialed in.”speedwaymedia.com