Elkhart Lake, WI

FANS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE PADDOCK AT THE 2021 REV GROUP GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY AMERICAN MEDICAL RESPONSE AND IMSA SPORTS CAR WEEKEND

By Official Release
 8 days ago

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., May 26, 2021 – As the NTT INDYCAR REV Group Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response welcomes fans again at America’s National Park of Speed, June 17-20, attendees will also be able to access the paddock free of charge. Additionally, at this year’s IMSA SportsCar Weekend, August 5-8, all fans will once again be welcome in the paddock, where race teams and drivers prepare the cars that compete on the 4-mile, 14-turn circuit. Tickets are now available for both events at www.roadamerica.com.

