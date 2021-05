With a shutout loss to Vegas on Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild are now down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and heading back to Vegas on the brink of elimination. There was reasonable confidence that when the Wild returned to the Xcel Energy Center for Games 3 and 4, they would perform well—just as they had during the regular season. The Wild had secured a victory in 21 of 27 regular season games (.786 winning percentage)—the best home record in the club’s 20-year history.