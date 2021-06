Ten years ago, the Swiss filmmaker Roman Hodel was on the defensive. As he was watching World Cup soccer games with friends, at home and in bars, the rest of the group blasted a referee’s calls; Hodel argued in the referee’s favor. Hodel, like many people, knew some details about the players, even though he wasn’t a diehard soccer fan. The referees were another matter—working on the pitch but unknown to most spectators, they were hidden in plain sight. The imbalance in knowledge excited the young filmmaker. “So a few years later, after my film degree, this idea popped up,” Hodel said. “And I thought, Maybe it’s possible to film.”