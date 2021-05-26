Corporate TV news coverage of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack failed to mention its historic leak

Tulsa, Oklahoma is marking 100 years since the horrific race massacre of 1921 — one of the worst displays of racist violence in American history. Now, the city's Black community leaders are looking to turn a new chapter. Danya Bacchus joins CBSN from Tulsa with a closer look. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​