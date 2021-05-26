newsbreak-logo
Corporate TV news coverage of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack failed to mention its historic leak

Media Matters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the criminal hacking collective known as DarkSide launched a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline’s business network, corporate broadcast and cable TV news covered the attack and its ramifications -- high gas prices and gas shortages along the Eastern seaboard -- with grave seriousness, while Fox also used the occasion to push a false narrative about the need for more fossil fuel infrastructure. What this coverage ignored, however, was the fact that Colonial has been under investigation since August for a spill that has leaked at least 1.2 million gallons of gasoline into communities located along the southern portion of the pipeline.

