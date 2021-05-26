newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

RECAP: Lotto results for Wednesday May 26th as jackpot worth €2 million

By Megan Martin
rsvplive.ie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's (Wednesday May 26th) Lotto jackpot is worth an incredible €2 million so make sure to grab a ticket if you haven’t done so already. And there are even more chances to get your hands on the life-changing sum of money as the Lotto Plus 1 is worth €1 million, and Lotto Plus 2 could land you €250,000. The Lotto runs every Wednesday and Saturday, and we have all of the information you need to know about tonight's draw below, including tonight's all-important numbers. Best of luck - and make sure to check your tickets!

www.rsvplive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonight#The Lotto#Lotto Plus 2#Lotto Jackpot#Tickets#Luck#Best#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Lotterythewolf.ca

2 Ontario tickets split $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO – Two ticket holders in Ontario will share the nearly $9 million dollar jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw. Each winning ticket is worth just over $4.43 million. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the tickets were each sold in the Kawartha Lakes area and on OLG.ca.
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

Lotto Fever: Mega Millions Jackpot Soars Above $500 Million

Albany, NY (77WABC) — Lotto Fever is sweeping across America — as the latest Mega Millions jackpot has soared past the half-billion dollar mark — with a drawing scheduled for Friday night!. We’re talking about more than $515 million dollars in prize money ($346 million in cash) for the lucky...
Lotteryokotokstoday.ca

Atlantic Canada ticket holder wins $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Lotto 649 players in Atlantic Canada should really check their tickets for Saturday night's draw. One East Coast lottery player owns the winning ticket for the draw's $6 million jackpot, while another from the region claimed the the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize. The jackpot for the next...
Lawrenceville, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Lotto players hopeful for a piece of the $475M Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen once again, and now you could have the chance to win $475 million. The cash option is just over $319 million. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with people buying tickets at the Shell Food Mart along Simonton Road in Lawrenceville, who told him they were dreaming big as they bought their chance at the massive jackpot.
LotteryPosted by
KFI AM 640

Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $515 Million Jackpot

A single Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers to win the $515 million jackpot ($346.3 million cash option) on Friday (May 21.) The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levvittown, but the player has not come forward to claim their prize as of Tuesday (May 25), CBS Philly reports.
Lotterymountainviewtoday.ca

No winning ticket for Tuesday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw. However, there was one winning Maxmillions prize of $1 million claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies. The jackpot for the next draw on May 21 will grow to an estimated...
Lotteryweyburnreview.com

No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw. There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one went to a lottery player in Ontario. The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May...