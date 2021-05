DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it was investigating a possible abduction of a woman on Sunday morning in the area of West 9th Avenue and Yates Street. About 10 a.m., a woman was seen getting into a white minivan while screaming for help in the 5000 block of West 9th Avenue, DPD said. The minivan was last seen at West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to police.