Dak Prescott "pretty much a full go" as OTAs begin – what does it mean for Dallas?

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dak is back and ready to attack. As cringy as that Dak Prescott rhyming scheme might be, it's true: Dak is back. "I'm pretty much a full go," Prescott said Tuesday at Cowboys OTAs. "I'm not being limited or restricted to doing anything. I'm ready to go. I don't know as far as being tackled or my ankle being jerked and stuff under a pile. Obviously, we're not there yet. But we're far from being there.

