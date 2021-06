The new Enbridge 3 pipeline will cross the Mississippi River just a few miles north of its source at Lake Itasca. Between Itasca and Bemidji, the infant river passes through broad wetlands that deserve to be protected from industrial pollution. The area is vulnerable to extended periods of extreme cold in winter when man-made devices tend to stop working properly. I deeply lament that any responsible Minnesota official would think this is a good route for an Alberta tar-sands oil pipeline.