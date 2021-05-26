West Milton resident to compete on ‘LEGO Masters’ TV show
A resident of West Milton is set to appear on the second season of FOX's "LEGO Masters," premiering Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. Jack Schwarz, along with his sister, Dawn, who currently lives outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is particularly excited to take his LEGO building skills to the small screen. Though Schwarz built standard LEGO structures as a child, he left those skills behind as a teenager. In fact, he only began creating more artistic LEGO creations in the past year. Dawn specifically encouraged him to apply for the show as well.