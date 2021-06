Everything you do starts with your mind. If your mind is unhealthy, the rest of your life will be unhealthy. If you don’t have self-awareness, if your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you cannot manage your distressing emotions, if you can’t have effective relationships and empathy, then no matter how smart you are, you will always be in misery. Nearly 80% of careers are derailed for reasons linked to emotional competencies. Indeed, when our emotional health is in a bad state, then our self-esteem is affected. We will not be able to perpetuate normal life activities, and this is dangerous. Demar Young is a mental health expert who says that everyone needs to practice emotional first aid.