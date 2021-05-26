newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Law Student, Staff Member to Serve as Representatives to the Board of Trustees

syr.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse University’s Board of Trustees today announced that two new positions for representatives to the Board from the University community were approved at the Board’s May 22 meeting. The new law student representative and staff representative will join the existing dean, faculty, and graduate and undergraduate student representatives in sharing their insights and perspectives with the Board of Trustees.

news.syr.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Student#Research University#Undergraduate Student#Executive Committee#Student Affairs#Graduate Students#College Students#Serve As Representatives#The Board Of Trustees#Syracuse University#The University Senate#The College Of Law#Universitywide#Board Organization#Trustees Today#University Staff#Board Leadership Roles#Staff Representation#Board Orientation#Faculty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Wellness Coordinator Kim DeStefano Brings Holistic Well-Being to University Faculty and Staff

As the wellness coordinator in the Office of Human Resources, Kim DeStefano ’05 is motivated by a singular goal—to help faculty and staff members get and stay healthy, whatever that means for them. DeStefano is one half of the two-person team behind the University’s Wellness Initiative, which offers workshops, challenges, educational opportunities, programs and resources to empower employees to make choices and changes that promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Allen W. Groves Selected as Senior Vice President, Cerri A. Banks as Vice President to Lead Syracuse University’s Student Experience Team

The national search for new leadership to oversee Student Experience has resulted in the appointment of two highly experienced, dynamic and innovative individuals who will work as a team to guide the division in building a best-in-class, outside-of-the-classroom experience. Chancellor Kent Syverud has appointed Allen W. Groves as senior vice president, Student Experience, and Cerri A. Banks ’00, G’04, G’06, vice president, Student Success, and deputy to the senior vice president. Both appointments were approved by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees. Groves and Banks will start on July 1.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Mayor Walsh Appoints Surveillance Technology Work Group

Proper oversight and community input on Surveillance Technology is one of the Mayor’s key commitments in police reform and good government. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed a 13-person Surveillance Technology Work Group to ensure residents have input on potential uses of surveillance technology by the City of Syracuse. Mayor Walsh committed to establishing a work group as part of his Surveillance Technology Executive Order signed in December 2020.
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:

“The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

OCC announces tuition freeze

Onondaga Community College’s Board of Trustees voted last week to freeze tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. During the current academic year tuition is $2,545 per semester for full-time students, and $212 per credit hour for part-time students. Fees are $332 for full-time students and vary for part-time students based on the number […]
Onondaga County, NYurbancny.com

OCC Board of Trustees Votes to Freeze Tuition and Fees for Upcoming School Year

Onondaga Community College’s Board of Trustees voted today to freeze tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. During the current academic year tuition is $2,545 per semester for full-time students, and $212 per credit hour for part-time students. Fees are $332 for full-time students and vary for part-time students based on the number of credits they take. Tuition and fees will remain at those amounts for the 2021-2022 school year. The tuition and fee freeze will become official next month when the College’s budget is voted on by the Onondaga County Legislature.
Onondaga County, NYnewyorkupstate.com

SUNY Covid-19 vaccine mandate won’t apply to faculty, staff (report)

Albany, N.Y. — State University of New York campuses won’t require Covid-19 vaccines for faculty and staff in the fall, according to The Buffalo News. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier in the week Covid shots will be required for all SUNY students this fall, but did not mention staff members. A SUNY spokeswoman told the News there are no plans to force SUNY employees to get vaccinated.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Community College freezing tuition, fees for 2021-2022 school year

Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga Community College trustees voted today to freeze tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 school year. “Our students have been through so much in the last year balancing the demands of life, work, and school. They deserve anything we can do to help them as they work tirelessly to better themselves,” John Sindoni, president of OCC’s board of trustees, said in a prepared statement.