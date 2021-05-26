newsbreak-logo
Christening Day Arrives for New Lighthouse Tower

By Debra Fitzgerald
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing maritime custom, a selected volunteer announced the christening of the new Door County Maritime Museum (DCMM) Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower by smashing a bottle of champagne against the wall where the tower’s first stone was laid. The May 22 christening event drew a large crowd to the parking...

doorcountypulse.com
