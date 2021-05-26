Christening Day Arrives for New Lighthouse Tower

The work has been going on for months, but Sturgeon Bay School District is still highlighting the projects drastically improving their facilities. The projects were born out of the multi-million referendum passed by Sturgeon Bay voters in April 2020. A formal celebration of the improvements at Sawyer Elementary School, T.J. Walker Middle School, Sturgeon Bay High School, and Sunrise Elementary was held off until now due to the pandemic. Construction crews have been at Sawyer Elementary School since December as they build an addition that will house many of the students from the soon-to-be-closed Sunset Elementary School. The other three buildings will see a number of improvements that will be completed over the next two summers. Sturgeon Bay School District Superintendent Dan Tjernagel is excited about the progress that has already been made.