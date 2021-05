In the Sturgeon Bay Open Bass tournament’s first year being recognized as a national tournament, it was an international team who took home the top prize. Chris and Cory Johnston were the only two Canadian entrants, hailing from Peterborough, Ontario. The tournament was missing their usual Canadian participants as they’re currently unable to cross the international border. The Johnstons however were deemed essential by their work status. They have now completed the trifecta with it being their third time winning the event. Cory Johnston describes coming to Door County as special.