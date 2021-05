The Buffalo sports landscape is unique in that its two major league sports franchises are owned by the same people – Terry and Kim Pegula. The Pegulas bought the Buffalo Sabres in February 2011 for $165 million and the organization is now valued at $385 million, according to the latest Forbes valuations. Pegula promised there would be no financial restrictions and that the franchise’s sole purpose for existence was to win a Stanley Cup. The team went 16-4-4 to end the 2011 season and lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But that was the last time they qualified for the postseason.