Keith A. Alford Named Dean of University at Buffalo’s School of Social Work

syr.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO) Keith A. Alford, Ph.D., has announced that he will become dean of the University at Buffalo’s (UB) School of Social Work. Alford, who has been a member of the Syracuse University faculty for 25 years in the School of Social Work in the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, will begin his new position on Aug. 15. He will serve as CDIO until his departure.

news.syr.edu
