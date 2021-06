With the shift to hybrid work comes the need for business leaders to create a new, flexible operating model spanning people, places, and processes. Every business process will need to be transformed and diagrams are often the starting point for many process updates. They enable leaders across the organization to improve and visually communicate processes to help employees adapt quickly to change. And Microsoft Visio is the premier diagramming solution that enables anyone to create and visualize their business processes, data, and so much more.