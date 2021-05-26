newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Sean Lennon Offers His Perspective on PC Culture in Twitter Thread

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Lennon had a lot to say about political correctness in a Twitter thread on Sunday, May 23. He stated that political correctness is “not working,” adding “I suspect that over sensitizing ppl to arbitrary characteristics like skin color may be doing more harm than good.”. The thread started out...

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#Race Relations#Twitter Inc#Political Correctness#Modern Politics#Human Culture#Asians#Jews#Perspective#Culture Today#Racist Shit#Things#Moment#Skin Colour#Ono#Skin Color#Shitty Ppl#Academia#Clinical Sociopaths#Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
Related
MoviesTime Out Global

MTC's 'The Lifespan of a Fact' offers a nuanced perspective on fake news

Is it ok to bend the truth for the sake of a good story? Comedians would say yes. Journalists would... well we’d like to think they’d say no. Nadine Garner is a bit more pragmatic: “I think it's about understanding what medium you're reading from,” she says. The issue of fake news is one that Garner has been acutely exploring recently as she stars in Melbourne Theatre Company’s production – and the Australian premiere of – The Lifespan of a Fact.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Sean Lennon Says PC Culture, ‘Wokeness’ Doing More Harm Than Good

Maybe he just wants more people to speak their mind. John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son Sean Lennon says that the culture that has created “wokeness” and political correctness might be segregating society and doing more harm than good. Here’s what he has to say. Sean Lennon, who has been...
Minoritiesthebrag.com

Sean Lennon opens up about experiencing racism as a child

While he may be the child of one of music’s most legendary power couples, Sean Lennon has revealed he experienced racism growing up. In a lengthy Twitter thread, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son also opened up about how he believes political correctness has negatively impacted “culture”. “When I was...
Celebritiessocietyofrock.com

Sean Lennon Warns That Cancel Culture Segregates Society

He Says That “No Race or Culture is ‘The Problem'”. John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son, Sean Lennon, has posted a series of tweets about political correctness. His Twitter thread reflected his belief that this has a negative impact on “culture”. He began by sharing his personal experience growing up and being brought up by a Japanese mother.
Books & LiteratureStanford Daily

Cynthia Arrieu-King’s “The Betweens” offers refreshing, nuanced perspective on mixed-race identity

The summer of 2018, I took a Sophomore College class with professor Michelle Elam called “A New Millennial Mix: The Art & Politics of the ‘Mixed Race Experience.’” It was the first time that I had engaged with critical theory and writing about my own racial identity; at home, conversations about the cultures that supposedly were me were absent. Before, I lacked the vocabulary and form for exploring and understanding this experience.
InternetVox

A disturbing, viral Twitter thread reveals how AI-powered insurance can go wrong

Lemonade, the fast-growing, machine learning-powered insurance app, put out a real lemon of a Twitter thread on Monday with a proud declaration that its AI analyzes videos of customers when determining if their claims are fraudulent. The company has been trying to explain itself and its business model — and fend off serious accusations of bias, discrimination, and general creepiness — ever since.
Electionshotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Caitlyn Jenner Claiming She Will "Cancel Cancel Culture"

Caitlyn Jenner is dead set on running for Governor of California, despite all of the criticism that she has received from people online. The Republican political candidate has been laying out her plans for office, puzzling Californians with her values. The former Olympian has gone public with her controversial take on trans youth athletes, receiving support from Tomi Lahren and other right-wing political commentators. Jenner's latest comments regarding her run for Governor have only served to confuse prospective voters more though, vowing to "cancel cancel culture" and "wake up the woke" in a recent tweet.
Internetpocketnow.com

Twitter Blue subscription confirmed, will offer color themes and new icons

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed in 2020 that the company was exploring such a business model. Recently, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted another trace of a subscription model and features that Twitter could offer under its upcoming subscription. Now, it looks like the company is just days away from rolling out its Twitter Blue service as it has confirmed the name of the subscription service.
Internetarxiv.org

Crawling Twitter data through API: A technical/legal perspective

Shahab Saquib Sohail, Mohammad Muzammil Khan, Mohd Arsalan, Aslam Khan, Jamshed Siddiqui, Syed Hamid Hasan, M. Afshar Alam. The popularity of the online media-driven social network relation is proven in today's digital era. The many challenges that these emergence has created include a huge growing network of social relations, and the large amount of data which is continuously been generated via the different platform of social networking sites, viz. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc. These data are Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of the users which are also publicly available for some platform, and others allow with some restricted permission to download it for research purposes. The users' accessible data help in providing with better recommendation services to users, however, the PII can be used to embezzle the users and cause severe detriment to them. Hence, it is crucial to maintain the users' privacy while providing their PII accessible for various services. Therefore, it is a burning issue to come up with an approach that can help the users in getting better recommendation services without their privacy being harmed. In this paper, a framework is suggested for the same. Further, how data through Twitter API can be crawled and used has been extensively discussed. In addition to this, various security and legal perspectives regarding PII while crawling the data is highlighted. We believe the presented approach in this paper can serve as a benchmark for future research in the field of data privacy.
CelebritiesEssence

Anthony Mackie On How His Role In 'Solos' Put Life Into Perspective For Him

'At the end of the day you really want your legacy to live on after you, so perception is very important and I had never thought about that,' the actor says.'. Amazon Prime’s upcoming anthology series Solos explores the human experience in isolation, forcing audiences to sit with each character individually and explore truths about themselves through the subjects on the screen.
Celebritiessharecaster.com

Alec Baldwin Again Attacks Cancel Culture On Twitter: – Deadline

Alec Baldwin has once again condemned cancel culture, protesting that its practitioners want to “destroy the undeserving and deserving alike.”. “Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel,” the Emmy-winning former 30 Rock star posted on Friday. “Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike.”
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
MoviesSFGate

For Actors From Paul Bettany to Jonathan Majors, Performing in Period Pieces Offers New Perspective on the Past

The 1970s-set original movie “Uncle Frank” connected lead actor Paul Bettany more empathetically to his own father’s experience as a closeted gay man in that era. “I had a curated version of his life,” Bettany explains. Immersing himself in the period gave Bettany “a clearer understanding of the pressure that he felt upon him, and a forgiveness for him, in that I never really got to know him in the way that I’m sure he also would have wanted me to, had he been less encumbered by the guilt and shame that he was feeling surrounding his sexuality.”
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

UK Radio Host Brenda Birungi Looks Great Here

When I was looking for content for today, I found a photo of Brenda at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards in England, looking smashing. I am not familiar with her but I wanted to spotlight the gown, so I Googled, and holy cats. She is fascinating. Brenda did two and a half years in prison when she was 21 years old, and came out of that driven to advocate for prisoners both inside and outside of jail, and has built a career as a broadcaster (she has a program on National Prison Radio), a mentor, an advocate, and a poet, and she just curated an exhibit for HOME — an arts collective in Manchester — that I believe is all art created from inside prison (and which opened about 10 days ago if you’re in the area). Read this and weep: