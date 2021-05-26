This Mattress Topper Is So Good That It Makes My Insomnia (Somewhat) Bearable

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, the right bedding can be just as important as a great mattress. Cloudlike pillows, soft sheets, and cushiony mattress toppers are just a few of the items that can help you rest a little easier without breaking the bank. That’s especially true of Bed Bath & Beyond‘s newly launched Simply Essential Collection, which includes all types of affordable goods for every room, but it really shines when it comes to bedding. Their collection of bedtime essentials includes mattress pads and toppers, brushed cotton sheets, and comforters that can completely transform your bedscape on a budget. Whether you’re looking for a seasonal change (hello, summer!) or want to revive a sagging mattress (hey, it happens), BB&B’s Simply Essential Collection has your back. Check out some of our favorite picks below.