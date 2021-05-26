newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frontier County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FRONTIER SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Culbertson, or 16 miles southwest of Curtis, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Curtis, Moorefield, Stockville, Quick, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 44.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorefield, NE
County
Hayes County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
City
Curtis, NE
City
Culbertson, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir#Weather Radar#Storm#Frontier#Orafino#Bluegill Haven Campground#Winds#Doppler Radar#Willow View Campground#Target Area#Severity#Nickel Size Hail#Mile Markers#Television#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Curtis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH