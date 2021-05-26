newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Wellfleet, or 17 miles south of North Platte, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Keith, Somerset and Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 187 and 190. Highway 83 between mile markers 58 and 73.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellfleet, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Winds#Doppler Radar#Severity#Wildlife Management#Target Area#Highways#Mile Markers#Somerset#Nickel Size Hail#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, O`Fallons, Coker, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Big Bald Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Keith County, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Flood Warning Issued For Area

East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska... Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska... South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska... * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain. gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing...
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Hershey, or 15 miles northwest of North Platte, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln County. This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 16. Highway 83 between mile markers 86 and 88. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 430 AM CDT /330 AM MDT/. * At 1221 AM CDT /1121 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Wellfleet, Dickens, Somerset, Grainton and Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska West central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/. * At 612 PM CDT/512 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Keystone, or 17 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 171. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH