Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Wellfleet, or 17 miles south of North Platte, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Keith, Somerset and Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 187 and 190. Highway 83 between mile markers 58 and 73.alerts.weather.gov