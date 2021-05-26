Odd house built as a grain mill in 1857 for sale in Wisconsin. Take a look around

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If you are looking for that Hawai'iana plantation style home you have been dreaming about, here it is. 4888 Uakea Rd in Hana town is walking distance to Hana Bay and the hotel. This well established B&B is a location that will be hard to beat and the views you don't want to miss. This well maintained home gives you a flexible floor plan, both floor offers 2 bedrooms 2 bath with open living space. You will want to hang out on the large lanai's with views of Hana bay watching the sunrise or unwind your day. The kitchen has a gas cook top and the space allows for more than one cook to be in the kitchen. Bamboo flooring through out the home is the perfect tropical choice. The ceilings on each floor displays the open beams giving you that natural feel. The upstairs has a large loft for a cozy space or more storage. Underneath the home has ample storage for all your water toys or space for your work shop. There is a large enclosed laundry room around back for all the beach towel and more storage. The sweet cottage has everything you need, bamboo flooring, spacious kitchen, large tile bathroom AC and an incredible amount of storage underneath with its own washer and dryer. This property includes a owned solar PV system with minimal electric bill. Check out the 3D video. By appointment Only.

For open house information, contact Catherine Chamberlain, Maui International R E Srvs at 808-298-9257

This private and tranquil Hana, Maui oceanfront estate features a plantation-style home with large, ocean-facing decks and a detached 2 car garage that offers total privacy with no other dwellings visible in the view from the home. The home is sited on a one-acre bluff with sweeping views down the coast and across the Alenuihaha Channel to the snow capped mountains of the Big Island. Located on Hana's Gold Coast, it's just 5 minutes to world-famous Hamoa Beach and 10 minutes to Hana town. Coastal pastures gently slope to shoreline trails and tide pools.

For open house information, contact Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life (W) at 800-370-3848

Escape into the tropical wilderness in this hidden gem located in remote Kipahulu, Maui. Live off the grid, enjoy the tranquil quietness and learn to enjoy reconnecting with nature in this rustic cottage. Open beam ceilings give this cottage a spacious feel. A detached garage comes equipped with a utility sink. Mature fruit trees throughout the property including mango, grapefruit, bananas, papaya, and much more provides the opportunity to harvest fruit right outside your door.

For open house information, contact Philip Campos, Island Premier Realty LLC at 808-873-8154

Beautiful 10+ acre estate just before Hana Town with easy access and expansive ocean and mountain views. This exceptionally private property consists of a 3 bedroom, 4 bath main home and a 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage completely separate from each other and accessed via independent driveways. The custom plantation style main home was built by Hana's premier contractor and renovated by its architect owner. The home overlooks the Hana shoreline and the Pacific Ocean, as well as the palm nursery situated on the property. With 2400 sq ft of lanai living space, mostly marble-floored, this truly indoor-outdoor home is where you soak in the fresh Hana air and sounds of nature. This two story dwelling is light, bright, and airy with vaulted ceilings and numerous windows for the trade winds to pass through with ease. The upstairs consists of the master bedroom, large office, two bathrooms, library/study, kitchen, living, dining and covered lanai lounge areas. The lower level has two guest suites and private separate lanai space. The main home is accessed by a nearly quarter mile gated concrete driveway with underground utilities through manicured landscaping. The adjacent driveway accesses the cottage which has its own secluded yard and parking area. The property can operate "on" or "off" grid between an owned photovoltaic system and a water catchment system or the private water system water meter and grid power, offering the best of both worlds. The gardens produce bananas, cacao, heart of palm, coffee and many other spices, fruits and flowers.

For open house information, contact Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life (W) at 800-370-3848