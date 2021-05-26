Cancel
Flywire shares jump on first day of trading after raising $250M

By Lucia Maffei
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IPO of the payment tech unicorn comes as other local software firms such as enterprise AI unicorn DataRobot Inc. and cloud security company iboss Inc. have announced plans to hit the public markets. Burlington-based agritech company Agrify Corp. (Nasdaq: AGFY) and Boston-based marketing tech firm Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) are among the local, non-biotech companies whose respective stocks started trading earlier this year.

www.bizjournals.com
