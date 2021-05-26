Flywire shares jump on first day of trading after raising $250M

Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the automaker said it expects first-half 2021 financial results to be "significantly better" than previous guidance, given its "success" in dealing with the semiconductor shortage. GM also said it is taking steps to boost deliveries to dealers and customers in the U.S. and Canada "to meet strong customer demand" for its Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac model vehicles. Production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups will increase by about 1,000 trucks per month, starting in mid-July, while shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC...