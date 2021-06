Cruella De Vil is undeniably one of the most iconic villains within the Disney realm. Her strong personality, unforgettable cackle, and obsession with puppy-skin fabrics will take on a new shape in the new live-action prequel, Cruella. Following a similar approach to Maleficent, their live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, Disney will once again uncover a villain’s past, taking a more sympathetic approach to the upbringing that influenced Cruella's devious nature. In this case, they will rewind to the 70s punk era and show how a young fashion designer Estella (Emma Stone) started her career and increasingly became the Cruella we know in One Hundred and One Dalmatians.