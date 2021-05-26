Utility bill assistance available now | Consumer alert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Spire announces an extension to the assistance application deadline for its Missouri residential customers financially impacted by the pandemic. Missouri residential customers with past-due balances who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss due to the pandemic have until June 30 to receive up to $400 toward their natural gas bill. The program was originally scheduled to end on March 31. However, with approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, the natural gas provider has twice extended the deadline to help more customers. Nearly, 5,500 customers are currently enrolled in the program.