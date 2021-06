In 2019, C.C., then an 18-year-old American citizen living on Guam, became pregnant, but knew she and her partner weren’t ready to be parents. “I come from a very toxic family and wanted to make sure I gave my child a better life than I had,” she said. C.C. also struggles with psychiatric issues including bipolar and panic disorders and wanted to be in a good position, mentally and psychologically, to have a child.