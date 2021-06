After more than a year when companies sent employees home to work for the foreseeable future, business leaders are at a point of attempting to get back into the office—trying to figure out where they fall on the spectrum of fully in-office to hybrid to fully remote. As employers start to think about what their return to the office this summer or early fall will look like, it’s essential to pause, analyze that dusty office that has been vacant for months and consider the updates needed to ensure employees feel comfortable and highly productive. But according to a 2021 Employee Engagement Report—One year post Covid, almost 40% of organizations still have no formal return to work plan—two in every five companies—and 35% said they’ll adapt to some sort of hybrid. But the companies that are planning are unearthing some incredible ideas.