Across the country, students from Lake County have been making a mark for themselves at institutions of higher learning. Here are a few of those achievements. At Rockford University in Illinois, Christian Dahlstrom, of Clermont, was selected NACC South Division Honorable Mention for the first time in his sports career. The sophomore pitcher was primarily a relief pitcher this season, but also made a couple of spot starts, one of which was a complete game victory. He finished the year with a 6-3 record (2nd NACC) and had one save in his 18 appearances (3rd NACC). Dahlstrom also had 54 strikeouts (8th NACC) and a 3.79 earned run average (9th NACC) in 54.2 innings pitched (9th NACC).