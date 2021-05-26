Cape Coral police help uncover nationwide church-theft crime ring

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police Department helped uncover a major crime ring happening in Southwest Florida and throughout the country.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held a press conference Wednesday announcing four arrests and two still on the run in a theft ring that targeted churches throughout Florida and the US.

Investigators determined six people, all from Romania and living in Orlando, targeted churches that were either closed or empty during the pandemic from local churches to as far as Oregon.

The men would steal charitable donations and checks from churches and schools including 355 locations throughout Lee, Charlotte, Collier, and Sarasota counties.

The investigation began in December when Cape Coral Police officers identified 24 churches that had been targeted by the thieves in Lee County.

Investigators in Cape Coral started looking into five checks totaling $540 that were fraudulently deposited and uncovered the nationwide operation that uncovered at least $760,000 in stolen donations, according to FDLE.

The investigation was dubbed “Operation Though Shalt Not Steal.”

FDLE said the suspects were also spotted panhandling throughout Orlando and Tampa.

The four men arrested Ionut Raducan, 33, Panait Dumitru, 32, Marius Dumitru, 27, and another man also named Marius Dumitru, 34, are facing charges of grand theft, money laundering, and racketeering.

Two other suspects Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir are still on the run, according to FDLE.