newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral police help uncover nationwide church-theft crime ring

By Olivia Hyde
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police Department helped uncover a major crime ring happening in Southwest Florida and throughout the country.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held a press conference Wednesday announcing four arrests and two still on the run in a theft ring that targeted churches throughout Florida and the US.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Investigators determined six people, all from Romania and living in Orlando, targeted churches that were either closed or empty during the pandemic from local churches to as far as Oregon.

The men would steal charitable donations and checks from churches and schools including 355 locations throughout Lee, Charlotte, Collier, and Sarasota counties.

The investigation began in December when Cape Coral Police officers identified 24 churches that had been targeted by the thieves in Lee County.

Investigators in Cape Coral started looking into five checks totaling $540 that were fraudulently deposited and uncovered the nationwide operation that uncovered at least $760,000 in stolen donations, according to FDLE.

The investigation was dubbed “Operation Though Shalt Not Steal.”

FDLE said the suspects were also spotted panhandling throughout Orlando and Tampa.

The four men arrested Ionut Raducan, 33, Panait Dumitru, 32, Marius Dumitru, 27, and another man also named Marius Dumitru, 34, are facing charges of grand theft, money laundering, and racketeering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlStB_0aCJd97j00

Two other suspects Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir are still on the run, according to FDLE.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Cape Coral, FL
Society
State
Oregon State
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Officers Identified#County Police#Grand Theft#Law Enforcement Officers#Fdle#Crime#Nationwide#Investigators#Arrests#Sarasota Counties#Southwest Florida#Fla#Stolen Donations#Lee County#Charlotte#Romania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

One injured in Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting over the weekend, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Santa Barbra Centre on Hancock Bridge Parkway sometime between late Friday and early Saturday, investigators said. Officials have not yet...
Fort Myers Beach, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Deputies investigate possible shooting on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A large fight on Fort Myers Beach may have led to one shot being fired Monday afternoon, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. During a busy Memorial Day celebration on the beach, multiple people began fighting on the beachside of Avenue C before a shot was heard, deputies said. Crime scene tape can be seen blocking off a portion of the beach.
Lee County, FLNBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities urge safety as more boaters arrive in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla.- As the number of boaters on the water increases, so do the chances of accidents, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The long Memorial Day Weekend marks the official start of boating season and in turn, is one of the busiest boating holidays. Law...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

2 dead, 22 injured in shooting at Florida club

(CNN) — Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said. A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah between 12 a.m. and 1...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two arrested in Fort Myers robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two were arrested for robbing someone off of Matthew Drive in Fort Myers. Sebastian Williams, 17, and Dysean Bryant, 20, were arrested for a robbery with a firearm after a May 11 incident, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. The victim invited a friend to...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men arrested for trespassing at Fort Myers High

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two men were arrested for trespassing at Fort Myers High School on Thursday while protesting about climate change. Donald Jose David Zepeda, 32, from Marietta, Georgia, and Nicholas Vazquez, 23, from Hialeah, Florida, are facing charges of trespassing on school grounds, disturbing the peace, and trespassing/failure to leave school safe zone after second order.
Port Charlotte, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two arrested at Port Charlotte drug house, child found inside

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Two people were busted by narcotics investigators at a Port Charlotte drug house with a child inside. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Tufts and Jennifer Orlick were both arrested after the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the home on Eblis Avenue. There had been suspected drug activity at the home, according to CCSO.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

One injured in Cape Coral rollover crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a rollover crash just west of the intersection of Skyline Boulevard South & Mohawk Parkway in Cape Coral Sunday. A woman was driving a Toyota Sedan on Mohawk Parkway around 9:30 a.m. when she lost control, crossed lanes of traffic and crashed into a tree, officials said.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Suspect runs from traffic stop in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County deputies are searching for a suspect who ran off during a traffic stop Friday evening. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit around 9:45 p.m. and started near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway. Deputies did...