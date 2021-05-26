newsbreak-logo
Garbage Pail Kids animated series coming to HBO Max from Danny McBride

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a lover of pop culture or a kid of the 80s, you know all about Garbage Pail Kids. The gross sticker trading card meant to mock Cabbage Patch Kids was all the rage and even led to a notoriously bad live-action movie in 1987. Well, they’re coming back to shock you again, but this time in a new animated update.

