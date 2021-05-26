DiNapoli: 33.55 Percent Annual Investment Return for New York State Pension Fund Is Largest in Its History

Elba and Oakfield Town Officials Credited with Forward Looking Approach to Tackling Twin Issues of Upstate Economic Development and Climate Change. Hecate Energy today announced that it has filed an application with the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) to construct a 500-megawatt solar farm in the Western New York towns of Elba and Oakfield, representing the first new application to be submitted under the state's new permitting process for large-scale renewable projects. If approved and constructed, the Cider Solar Farm would be the largest solar project ever built in New York State.