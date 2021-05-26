Cancel
DiNapoli: 33.55 Percent Annual Investment Return for New York State Pension Fund Is Largest in Its History

state.ny.us
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli today announced that the New York State Common Retirement Fund’s (Fund) estimated overall investment return was 33.55 percent for the state fiscal year (SFY) that ended March 31, 2021, reflecting the financial markets’ dramatic rebound from lows reached during the COVID-19 pandemic. The return on investments increased the Fund’s value to an estimated $254.8 billion.

www.osc.state.ny.us
