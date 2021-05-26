129 Southern Idaho Water Users Warned of Curtailment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest has opened two campgrounds in the South Hills that were hit by the Badger Fire in 2020. The Sawtooth National Forest announced Schipper and Third Fork Campgrounds are now open to overnight camping after being closed when the Badger Fire burned through the Lower Rock Creek area in September of 2020. The fire burned nearly 100,000 acres of U.S. Forest and Bureau of Land Management land in Twin Falls and Cassia counties. In the aftermath, numerous trails and campsites had to be closed off to the public while crews stabilized the area. In addition the Forest Service has rescinded the closure of single track and ATV trails in the area.