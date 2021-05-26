Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent, WA

Sound Transit extends feedback period for Kent/Des Moines development to June 7

Posted by 
I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNpp2_0aCJd0BC00

Sound Transit’s Kent/Des Moines transit-oriented development survey will now be available until June 7, 2021.

Sound Transit owns land next to the future Kent/Des Moines Link light rail station that will be available for development after we complete light rail construction.

We’re partnering with the City of Kent to create a vision for future development near the station, and we want to know what kinds of services and spaces would be most beneficial for your growing community.

We’ve received great feedback so far, but if you haven’t taken the survey yet, you can visit KentDesMoinesTOD.com to learn more and weigh in. It only takes a few minutes to complete.

Please help us spread the word by sharing this information with your community. The survey is available in English, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

For more information about the project or the survey, please contact Community Engagement Specialist Jaycee Bigham at 206-553-3686 or [email protected].

I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
273
Followers
311
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Des Moines, WA
Government
City
Kent, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
Kent, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Transit#Future Development#Light Rail#Community#Kent Des Moines Link#Russian#Somali#Spanish#Vietnamese#Tagalog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Seattle, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Community Transit, Sound Transit schedules for Memorial Day

Both Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate on Sunday service schedule for Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 31. Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule. DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service. Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule. Customer service...
Politicsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Essex County Council leader Kevin Bentley says no libraries will shut

The new leader of Essex County Council says there will be no library closures – a stark U-turn after years of turmoil and one of the council’s most controversial plans. But Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) – the main campaign group against library closures – said while the decision is positive, believes that the threat of many libraries morphing into community hubs manned by volunteers remains.
Des Moines, IAiowapublicradio.org

Des Moines Approves Housing Incentive Program For City Employees, Police

The Des Moines City Council voted Monday to approve a program to encourage city employees to move to Des Moines. The employee residency incentive program would provide a $15,000 forgivable loan to city employees, including Des Moines police officers, who purchase or own a house in Des Moines. Renters could receive a $2,000 rent reimbursement through the program.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Review the Charlottesville Draft Future Land Use Map, other plan updates

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The City of Charlottesville has announced an extension of the opportunity to review draft Comprehensive Plan updates as part of Cville Plans Together. The city is working in partnership with a consultant team on an effort to update Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan (including...
Trafficboundarycreektimes.com

CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says Canadian National Railway has entered a guilty plea in a Prince Rupert court for failing to obtain the needed authorization to apply pesticide along its tracks. The service says in a statement that the rail company was fined $100,000 by the court. It says...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Des Moines partnering with independent group for de-escalation training

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is making changes to how the police department handles de-escalation training. This comes as the country mourns the anniversary ofGeorge Floyd's death. Des Moines officers will soon be taught by a third-party nonprofit organization. The organization is called the Police Executive...
Des Moines, IAstatescoop.com

Des Moines, Iowa, plans $2 million licensing software upgrade

The City of Des Moines, Iowa, plans to replace a 20-year-old permitting, licensing and inspection system next month with new software that will modernize more than 70 kinds of government transactions, including construction permits, liquor licenses and event permits. The new software, called EnerGov, is a Tyler Technologies product that...
TrafficBusiness Insider

Government of Canada approves changes to improve railway track safety

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to improve railway track safety to better protect those living and working near Canada's rail corridors, while also ensuring that railway tracks are in optimal condition to safely move Canadian goods to market. Today, the Minister...
Trafficrailadvent.co.uk

New ticket office and station building open at Swanley railway station

Train operator Southeastern has announced that the new station building and ticket office at Swanley in Kent has opened after a £2m project was completed. The improvements at the station were announced last year, and have been funded by Sevenoaks District Council through the Community Infrastructure Levy (£750,000) and Kent County Council through their Local Growth Fund (£1.5m), via the South East Local Enterprise Partnership.
Constructionatoallinks.com

3 Essential Services Provided By The Structural Engineer To A Construction Project

A construction project is not an easy feat to start with and requires a great deal of intelligent and secure planning from the word go. In case you are starting a construction project, it’s more likely that you will be scrutinizing the various cost items in your budget and finding effective ways of completing the task successfully. With so many involvements and costs incurred in a project, you might be doubting the inclusion of a structural engineer and its role in your project. So, let’s make this task easy for you and help with some of the important services provided by a structural engineer and how they are worth the cost you spend on their involvement.
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Marietta unveils $1.1 million reccomended tourism grant awards

Marietta City Council members unveiled their recommendations for doling out $1.1 million in tourism grants at its recent committee meeting. The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, consisting of Michelle Cooper Kelly, Andy Morris and Reggie Copeland, voted unanimously to approve the recommended awards. A final vote by the full council is slated for the June 9 meeting.