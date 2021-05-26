Search for new Albany city manager under way with selection of executive search firm

ALBANY — With the hiring of a search firm on Tuesday, the Albany City Commission has taken an initial step toward finding a new top executive to run operations.

The commission already has prepared a job description, which should be posted online and in publications.

During the Tuesday-evening meeting, commissioners unanimously chose the Illinois-based GovHR USA firm to lead and guide them through the process of finding a new city manager.

“I’m just really excited to get the firm selected and get the process started,” Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “I think they will start talking to us individually soon to get our input. You’ve got to get the net cast so you can begin bringing in qualified candidates.”

The next city manager will replace Sharon Subadan, who had a nearly six-year tenure running the city. Subadan left in May after accepting a job as the county manager for Douglas County, Georgia.

Among the qualifications Warbington said he will be looking for are experience in utility operations and in general government knowledge, particularly in municipal government. He said he also hopes the commission can find someone who will be here for five to seven years to provide stability.

“For me personally, we need someone who’s going to help us work through the challenges and the opportunities of our city,” Warbington said. “One of the things I look at (is) you don’t want someone who’s bounced around two years here, two years there. You want someone who’s committed.”

It’s also a process Warbington said he thinks should be deliberative and not rushed

“This is a really big decision,” he said. “This isn’t something you can interview for 30 minutes and make a decision. The city manager is the top executive. As a commission this is, if not the top, one of the top decisions we make.”

Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said he favored GovHR because it has experience working with candidates in Atlanta and the neighboring state of North Carolina.

“I think we all have an idea of what kind of city manager we want,” Howard said during a telephone interview on Wednesday. “I think it’s good to have an independent agency that gives us a talent pool, a pool of professionals who can best serve the city moving forward.

“I think it’s a new opportunity to build not only on what we have been doing but a chance to do some different things, some better things, as we move forward.”

Some of those issues Howard said he would like to tackle include housing and health.

“We’ve got a serious housing issue here,” he said. “I think we can use someone who can come in and realize we can better the health of our community, COVID recovery being one of those things. Because of the pandemic, we realize how vulnerable we are.

“I think we need to work on a lot of things in building our resiliency and make our community better.”

For Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, a good fit will be someone who respects the city’s bylaws and follows through on the guidance given by the commission.

Subadan established a good team of more than a dozen competent department heads, so the new city manager should be someone who maintains the cohesion of that group, Fletcher said.

“They are certainly going to be the CEO of a $290 million budget,” she said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “They should be free to come in and do what they need to do.

“We’ve got some of the strongest department heads. I hope he or she understands the value of the team that was left behind.”