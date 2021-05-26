Thuso Mbedu Had Other Plans
Starring in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad, Thuso Mbedu has made history as the first South African to lead an American television series, but she’s not too concerned about it. Joining me over Zoom from Los Angeles, the 29-year-old thespian is all smiles and all about her art. While demure and gracious, Mbedu radiates a youthful curiosity fervently speaking with her hands about her life’s calling: storytelling. When I ask about her journey from being a performer on South African soaps to a fortified Hollywood front-runner, her eyes light up with glee. “A part of me really doesn’t fully grasp what this moment is. I hear my team talk about it. I hear other people talk about how this is a life-changing moment. And I’m like, ‘Okay, we’ll deal with that when it happens.’”www.thecut.com