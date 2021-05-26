A-O Tourism Partners With Atlanta Braves In “Growing The Game” Initiative

The 2021 Atlanta Braves have had a rocky start to their season. Offensively and defensively, everything has been rather mediocre so far. There have been flashes of brilliance and occasional leaps into the realm of hope. However, these have quickly been trampled underneath various losing streaks. It seems that whenever the team’s machinery awakens, it is immediately shut down. There are a few contributing factors to this, which we will examine further. That being said, the team is nowhere near the worst in the league. In fact, they have all the tools to become one of the very best. It’s simply a matter of putting everything together. So, let’s dive into the team’s first seven weeks and see the good, the bad, and the ugly.