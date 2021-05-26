Cancel
A-O Tourism Partners With Atlanta Braves In “Growing The Game” Initiative

Former Atlanta Braves players are coming to Auburn June 11-13 as part of “Growing The Game,” an initiative to spread the love of baseball to a new generation of athletes. The Atlanta Braves will be hosting a three-day Braves Country Battle for 40 to 70 plus teams, ages 6-18, for a chance to compete in the Braves Country Championship hosted in the Greater Atlanta area July 9-11. The event is part of a partnership with Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

