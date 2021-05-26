Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why the 'Powerpuff Girls' live action remake was scrapped, headed back to drawing board

By Danielle Long and Stephen Iervolino
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUXO4_0aCJcpZ100

Sorry, Powerpuff Girls fans. It looks like you'll have to wait a little while longer to see the live-action remake of the series.

As reported by TV Line, the reimagined version of the series didn't make the cut for the CW's 2021-22 television season, but for good reason. They want to make it better and more real.

This comes after an allegedly leaked part of the script was posted online and trolled mercilessly. One poster snarked at, "...writers desperate to stay relevant by shotgunning every single pop culture idea into one take."

Without addressing the supposed leak, CW Chairman & CEO Mark Pedowitz told the outlet on Tuesday that "the pilot didn't work" but that they are "going to give it another shot."

"Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss," he shared, adding that the network believes in the cast and crew "completely."

When asked where the pilot went wrong, Pedowitz admitted, "Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have."

"But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board,'" he added. "This is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right before we put it out."

The Powerpuff Girls reboot will star Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veterans Chloe Bennet and Dove Cameron, as well as Jagged Little Pill stage actress and recording artist Yanna Perrault as grown up versions of, respectively, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Scrubs veteran Donald Faison also joined the series as their dad/creator Professor Drake Utonium.

According to the network, the remake, which is based on Craig McCracken's hit Cartoon Network animated show, will paint the three lab-created super-girls as "disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
365
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Chloe Bennet
Person
Craig Mccracken
Person
Donald Faison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Action#Abc Audio#Drawing Board#The Powerpuff Girls#Animated Tv#Marvel Tv#Marvel Television#Cartoon Network#Tv Line#Cw Chairman#Marvel#Jagged Little#Abc Audio#Powerpuff Girls Fans#Remake#Poster#The Cw#Show#Versions#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

How 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' Shows There's a Better Way to Do Disney's Live-Action Remakes

The arrival of a new live-action remake of a classic animated Disney movie, such as this month’s Cruella, will inevitably drum up discussion of prior examples of this cinematic trend. Such conversations will almost certainly involve talking about productions like the 2019 revamp of The Lion King or the divisive Beauty and the Beast remake or even David Lowery’s more underrated take on Pete’s Dragon. But one Disney movie that should be part of this conversation — if only as an example of how Disney should be approaching these big-budget live-action films — is 2010's The Sorcerer's Apprentice.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What's Up With The Powerpuff Girls TV Show? And 9 More Questions I Have For The CW

As a network that has never really been a consistent contender up against the Big Four, The CW’s reputation speaks for itself when it comes to crafting series and franchises that amass dedicated fandoms, from the Arrowverse to the Riverdale-verse to the All American-verse. And while big shows on other networks have taken pretty massive ratings and viewership tumbles with each year that passes, The CW’s shows still tend to hit the same audience benchmarks that they have for years. And it’s been a pretty interesting month for the network, thanks to an assortment of announcements regarding schedule changes, pilot decisions and new projects.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Dove Cameron Shares 'Powerpuff Girls' Update and the Real Reason They're Reshooting the Pilot (Exclusive)

Dove Cameron couldn't be more excited to play Bubbles in the Powerpuff Girls. The 25-year-old actress is set to play the superhero in the live-action The CW series, which also stars Chloe Bennet as Blossom and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. The first look was shared in April, but in May CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told TVLine that the pilot was being reshot after being deemed "too campy." The script for the pilot was also allegedly leaked.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Developing Live-Action Emperor’s New Groove Remake

The production line of Disney live-action remakes is going to trundle on for a very long time to come when you combine the sheer depth and volume of the animated back catalogue with over $9 billion in box office takings. The advent of the Mouse House’s streaming service has only increased the number of retreads and reimaginings in the works, with the upcoming schedule more jam packed than ever before.
MoviesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Cruella Highlights Everything Wrong With Disney Live-Action Remakes

Cruella is only the latest of Disney’s series of attempts at remaking other studios’ successful films using their own IP. “So we have a story about a classic, irredeemable villain who is known for thoroughly enjoying their own wickedness with a laugh … except now it’s an origin story in a ’70s-ish setting where the villain is now a sympathetic nobody who’s beaten down by the people on top, a twist involving their parentage and the main ‘antagonist’ of their story, and a scene/trailer set to ‘Smile’ by Nat King Cole. Am I talking about Cruella (2021) or Joker (2019)?”
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Dove Cameron says The CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action show was going to be reworked anyway

We were extremely skeptical of The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls show from the start. The plot was going to turn the beloved Cartoon Network heroes into gritty, Riverdale-type characters who were described as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” And then came the set pictures. The outfits looked like cheap Halloween costumes and confirmed our worst fears that it’d be a shitshow. To make matters worse, the pilot script leaked and it wasn’t received favorably, to say the least. But instead of canceling the show outright, The CW decided to rework the pilot. Many thought the decision came after receiving so many negative reactions, but Dove Cameron, who is set to play Bubbles, says the network was already thinking about re-shooting and rewriting the show.
Comicsgeekculture.co

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Live-Action Series Takes Off This Fall With Original Composer On Board

While anime been around before the glorious days of Cowboy Bebop, the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series was largely credited to have introduced the genre to a new wave of Western audiences, and paved the way for the medium as a whole thereafter. Coupled with its status as a cult classic, expectations are understandably high for Netflix’s upcoming live-action take, as fans eagerly await the return of bounty-hunting antics.
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

Netflix scraps Jupiter’s Legacy S2 (sort of), orders Mark Millar’s Supercrooks live-action adaptation instead

I still haven’t seen Jupiter’s Legacy, Netflix’s superhero comic adaptation that was the spearhead of the gigantic development deal signed with prolific comic book creator Mark Millar’s Millarworld line of books. The reason for this viewing omission (besides not having a lot of free time) is that responses from people around me have been so mixed, running the full spectrum from trash fire to glorious. The majority of opinions appear to fall in the middle though of “not great but good enough to see where it’s going”. Except that won’t happen as Netflix is not bringing Jupiter’s Legacy back for another season. Sort of.
TV Seriescomedycake.com

Quick Dish Quarantine: SHOT4SHOT NYC Begins New Season of Remakes with ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ TONIGHT

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. There may be a bit of weather going on outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some laughter indoors. Start your weekend festivities off right with a SHOT4SHOT livestream drinking game with a movie problem. The shows off to a flying starts with another block of remakes to make your toes twinkle. The cinematic gems on weekend’s roster start with the action filmed pilot of CW’s The Powerpuff Girls. The Friday cast will include:
MoviesTVOvermind

Why ‘Toy Story’ Should NOT Get The Live-Action Treatment

A live-action/CGI hybrid might be a good compromise for a movie such as Toy Story since the artwork for a supposed live-action Toy Story is enough to give anyone shivers down the spine since it looks a little creepy. Plus, it would make a lot more sense to incorporate CGI for a live-action movie simply because making the toys look TOO life-like would likely turn a lot of people off given that these are kids’ toys that are being displayed. There’s also the idea that Toy Story might not even need a live-action remake since the tale has been widely accepted as it is and over the years it’s evolved enough that people haven’t really given much thought to going back to it. But as anyone can guess when it comes to remaking and rebooting movies, there’s always bound to be someone that’s going to wonder what it would be like to do this, or that, or the other thing, or make Toy Story into a live-action movie.
TV Seriesimdb.com

TV Bits: ‘And Just Like That…’, ‘Ultra City Smiths’, ‘Vampire Academy’, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, ‘Dave’, ‘Love, Victor’, ‘White House Plumbers’, ‘Powerpuff Girls’

In this edition of TV Bits: Sara Ramírez joins the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… Stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths will feature the voices of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, and more. Peacock orders Vampire Academy. Dangerous Liaisons Starz series adds Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton to its cast. Dave season 2 gets a […]