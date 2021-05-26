Why the 'Powerpuff Girls' live action remake was scrapped, headed back to drawing board

Sorry, Powerpuff Girls fans. It looks like you'll have to wait a little while longer to see the live-action remake of the series.

As reported by TV Line, the reimagined version of the series didn't make the cut for the CW's 2021-22 television season, but for good reason. They want to make it better and more real.

This comes after an allegedly leaked part of the script was posted online and trolled mercilessly. One poster snarked at, "...writers desperate to stay relevant by shotgunning every single pop culture idea into one take."

Without addressing the supposed leak, CW Chairman & CEO Mark Pedowitz told the outlet on Tuesday that "the pilot didn't work" but that they are "going to give it another shot."

"Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss," he shared, adding that the network believes in the cast and crew "completely."

When asked where the pilot went wrong, Pedowitz admitted, "Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have."

"But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board,'" he added. "This is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right before we put it out."

The Powerpuff Girls reboot will star Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veterans Chloe Bennet and Dove Cameron, as well as Jagged Little Pill stage actress and recording artist Yanna Perrault as grown up versions of, respectively, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Scrubs veteran Donald Faison also joined the series as their dad/creator Professor Drake Utonium.

According to the network, the remake, which is based on Craig McCracken's hit Cartoon Network animated show, will paint the three lab-created super-girls as "disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting."

