The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (RFCC) recognized Baker Law as its May Business of the Month Thursday, May 6. Owned by Kevin Baker, P.C., an Insurance Law and Health Lawyer who has been licensed for more than 25 years. Baker Law was established in Rockport in 2018 as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey. Kevin and his wife, Molly, came to Rockport with the goal of helping as many homeowners as possible navigate the lengthy and complicated claims process so they could have their homes and property restored.