Snap Up These Early Memorial Day Deals Before Anyone Else

purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse code SALEAWAY to get 20 percent off this cult-favorite PureWow beauty tool (aka the secret to fighting tech neck). Use code MEMORIALDAY to score 25 percent off sitewide and restock your beauty bag now through June 2. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set. ﻿($175; $149) Upgrade your bedroom set up...

www.purewow.com
Shopping
Deal: Apt2B Just Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale Very Early

When you spend 14 months in your home in a nearly 24-7 capacity, you start having thoughts. Like, wow, I hate all my furniture. First: Get outside and get some air. Next: Begin your 2021 refresh with the Memorial Day sale at Apt2B, which thankfully has started very early and nets you 15% off sitewide … and up to 25% off if you’re pretty much ready to redo your entire abode (spending $4,000+).
Shopping

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Summer is almost here and while we're focused on spring cleaning and clearing out the closet, we've found some room for new handbags from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals which is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. With the summer season quickly approaching, Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale as part of Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off. This Sale is the perfect time to save big on summer fashion.
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

Staub’s Early Memorial Day Sale Includes the Perfect Pan for Grilling Season— and 5 Other Can’t-Miss Deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, and of course, so many sales! If you’re looking forward to stocking up for a summer’s worth of seasonal cooking, there’s no need to wait for the three-day weekend. Staub kickstarted the festivities early this year with incredible deals (we’re talking up to 70 percent off!) on some of their classic, most popular cookware and bakeware. Whether you’re looking to perfect a barbeque with tons of side dishes or make the most tender short ribs, Staub will help kick off your summer of fun and last you for seasons to come, no matter what you’re cooking. So why wait for Memorial Day? Start your holiday early with some of our favorite picks below, and check out the complete sale for more awesome finds.
Shopping
InsideHook

Deal: Save Up to $375 During Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd offers modern, modular home goods with a unique design ethos: friendly, approachable and sustainable furniture that’s built to last. Currently, the brand is hosting its Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to $375 on a slew of snazzy home offerings, including Floyd’s all-new outdoor collection.
Shopping

Finally: Splurge on a Fancy Pillow with These Memorial Day Deals

After years of tossing and turning on $5.99 pillows, the thought of paying more than $100 for a pillow was overwhelming. But after a few months of sleeping on a pricier pillow, I was converted. Almost a decade later, I now travel with my pillow because it’s hard to go back to the cheap, lumpy and neck-pain-inducing pillows.
Beauty & Fashion

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More

We're gearing up for sunny days and right now we're finding tons of discounts on summer fashion with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals! Right now, we're zeroing in on summer footwear. Whether you want to pick up some strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Shopping
Vice

The Best Home Deals for Memorial Day

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. If there’s one thing a year in quarantine forced us to do, it was to take a hard look at our surroundings—inside our homes, that is. And, for some of us, that meant coming to terms with the fact that we owned one too many Live Laugh Love pillows, and that our collection of wolf-howling-at-moon blankets (though quite, quite sick) may be a little last season. However, nobody was really swinging by the crib last year, so what was the point of decking it out in cool home decor? For the most part, we languished in our pandemic nests among empty bottles of wine and half-smoked joints, wishing we could justify the Big Purchases that promised a flood of shopping-induced serotonin we so desperately needed.
Electronics

Instant Pot Just Had a HUGE Price Cut in Early Memorial Day Deal

We’ve got all the scoop on early Memorial Day sales including this fantastic deal on an Instant Pot Duo Mini. Right now, you can snap it up from Walmart for just $69, saving you $30 on the usual price. With a 30% savings, this is an awesome time to treat yourself to a far superior way of cooking. It’s the kind of kitchen gadget you’ll wonder how you lived without, thanks to its highly versatile nature.
Shopping

Memorial Day Earnings to Store Before the holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon usand though the unofficial kickoff of summer might be a present in itself, there is lots of bargains to be had. Retailers are gearing up for the vacation with prices up to 60 percent off — and stores such as Home Depot and Macy’s have already been cutting costs on large -ticket things.
Yoga

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings, Jackets & More

Summer is on its way and now is a great time to refresh your workout wardrobe for spring and summer with deals on Alo Yoga from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event. This athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces for yourself, the Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event has irresistible prices.
Shopping

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Summer is almost here and Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.
Electronics

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

If you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on items for the home with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals! Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking at doing minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, there's a wide range of products to make home a little more welcoming from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals.
Electronics

Need Workout Earbuds? AirPods Pro Under $200 in Latest Early Memorial Day Deal

The Memorial Day sales have started early this year which is awesome news if you want to treat yourself ahead of the long weekend. Right now, for instance, if you’re looking for some new workout earbuds, you’re in luck. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon for just $197. That’s a savings of $52 making it a great time to upgrade your listening wear for when you’re hitting the gym or going out for a run. Apple AirPods of all kinds are always in high demand so expect stock to run low soon. If you want to get in on this great deal, we recommend snapping them up as soon as possible.
Lifestyle

20 Memorial Day Deals to Spruce Up Your Smart Home

Are you trying to outfit your house in cameras and lights that you can control with your voice? Or do you just want to make vacuuming, cooking, and streaming content a little easier? Either way, there's a bunch of Memorial Day sales this weekend on products that can make your home a little smarter.