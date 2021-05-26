Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, The Epitome of Luxury in a Tropical Paradise

Step into Takieng and prepare yourself for a gastronomic Thai dining experience. The dark and grand interiors evoke a sophisticated and traditional ambiance and we loved the wraparound windows offering sea views and a front row glimpse of Mai Khao Beach’s unforgettable sunsets. Seating varies from intimate window side corners ideal for date night to long engaging tables suitable for dining out with friends or celebratory dinners. The mouthwatering menu features both Thai classic fare alongside Phuket specialities and fresh ingredients from the region. Favourite dishes included the “Jakkajun Thalay Thod” Crispy Mole Crab served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Jakkajun is found only on Mai Khao Beach Phuket. These Mole Crabs live under the surface of the sand and local people will use special fish traps to find them. Other recommended dishes include the “Goong Sarong” Fried Andaman Sea Prawn wrapped with Egg Noodle, served with Chili Plum Sauce, the “Choo Chee Ped Grob” Crispy Roasted Duck with Red Curry and Kaffir Lime Leaf, the “Gaeng Massaman Nue” Massaman Curry with Beef, Potato and Onion, the “Pla Nueng Manow” Steamed Whole Sea Bass with Spicy Lime Sauce, the “Pla Kapong Miang Kham” Deep Fried Whole Sea Bass with classic Tamarind Sauce, Shallot, Chilli, Dried Shrimp and Betel Leaf and the “Phak Meang Phad Khai” Stir Fried Melinjo Leaves with Egg. They also cater to families with children and ensure there are a variety of non-spicy kid friendly dishes as well as being extremely accommodating to any dietary requirements or specific preferences. It’s easy to return night after night and you’ll still find yourself craving more. Make sure to book early if you would like a table on the ambient terrace or a romantic nook for optimal sunset views. A must try spot when visiting Phuket or when staying in the Maio Khao area.