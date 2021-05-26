Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, The Epitome of Luxury in a Tropical Paradise

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Siray Bay’s all day dining destination, is the ideal spot for mouthwatering fare alongside stunning sea views. We loved the inviting venue featuring an open kitchen, relaxed seating, and friendly staff. Choose to sit in the chic dining room or out on the breezy terrace overlooking the turquoise blue sea and stunning sunset. The menu is brimming with mouthwatering flavours including wood fired pizzas, fresh seafood, juicy steaks, Thai favourites, and even delicious Indian fare. Highlights of our meals included the Wagyu Burger with 200g Homemade Australian Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheese, Onion Jam, Fried Egg and Bacon, the "Popia Pak" Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls with Sweet Chili Mango Dip, the "Sticky Chinese Style Chicken Wings" Crispy Chicken Wings Glazed with Honey and Soy BBQ Sauce, Sesame Seeds and Scallions, the "Going Nam Makham" Stir Fried Prawns in Tamarind Sauce with Crispy Shallots, the "Gaeng Khiew Wan" Authentic Cream Curry with Coconut Cream, Sweet Basil Leaves and Pea Eggplant with Chicken, the "Moo Hong" Perankan Style Braised Pork Belly, Thai Spices, Phuket Pineapple, the "Butter Chicken Masala" Tandoori Chicken cooked in a rich sauce with Fenugreek Leaves, served with Naan Bread and Indian Rice, the Energising Buddha Bowl with Edamame Beans, Grilled Yellow Bean Curd, Baked Sweet Potato, Dill Leaves, Thai Kale, Honey Beetroot, Tangerine Segments, Brown Lentils, Chickpea Hummus, and Steamed Brown Rice served with Orange, Honey & Mint Dressing, the 'Super Seeds Club" Multi Grain Whole Wheat Bread, Beetroot Carpaccio, Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Organic Greens, the Chicken Caesar Salad with Cajun Chicken, Rosemary Bread Croutons, Crispy Bacon, Anchovy, the Pan Fried Andaman Sea Bass Fillet served with Roasted Root Vegetables and Grilled Vegetables, the Brazilian Style Bass Strait “Picanha”, the Grilled Local Farmer’s Pork Chop served with Mashed Potato & Grilled Japaleno, and the Grilled Grass-Fed Australian Striploin served with Mashed Potato and Red Wine Reduction. Don't miss their signature Honey Toast Dessert served with Grilled Phuket Pineapple, Mixed Fruit and a Scoop of Ice Cream. For casual family dinners and meals with a view look no further than Seasonal Tastes during your stay at the Westin.