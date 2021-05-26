newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, The Epitome of Luxury in a Tropical Paradise

By Ana Maria Dakota
upscalelivingmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe image of the Maldives as a paradise and the perfect destination for an unforgettable vacation is familiar to everyone. However, only those fortunate enough to have been here knowing that no images and stories can describe all the splendor and variety of experiences this place provides. Its natural perfection and beauty embodied in crystal clear lagoons, white sandy beaches, lush tropical vegetation on the islands, and underwater marine life have given a perfect setting for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a world-class resort for those who demand pure luxury and the utmost in romance and adventure. This year, the resort’s impressive list of accolades has been enriched by its new status as the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Maldives.

www.upscalelivingmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Private Beach#Beach Bar#Outdoor Adventure#Vacation#Maldives#The Epitome Of Luxury#Luxury Lifestyle Awards#Matheefaru Restaurant#The Lava Stone Grill#The Kerala Massage#Lla#Chanel#Farm Ocean#Resort#Pure Luxury#Lush Tropical Vegetation#Traditional Spa Therapies#Spectacular Beaches#White Sandy Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Travelmatadornetwork.com

10 of the most scenic, luxurious, and activities-packed resorts in Maldives

When it comes to vacationing in paradise, destinations don’t get more idyllic than Maldives. The nation’s sugar-sand beaches and impossibly turquoise seas are like a postcard come to life, only prettier. The apparent remoteness of the islands adds to the allure and makes this Indian Ocean archipelago a special place to visit, and the now-iconic overwater villas are pretty cool, too.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in Spain & Portugal reopen in time for a luxurious Mediterranean Summer

Anantara announces the reopening of its resorts in Southern Europe with new gastronomic journeys, wellness programs and exclusive experiences. Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Spain welcomes guests with a series of brand-new experiences that reconnect visitors to Andalusian allures whilst Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort entices with glamourous, family-friendly Portuguese escapes.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Twinpalms Resort Phuket: An ideal choice for those looking for style and luxury on picturesque Surin Beach

Twinpalms, located on picturesque Surin Beach, is the ideal choice for those looking for style and luxury during their stay in Phuket. The five star resorts offers modern accommodation, impeccable service, and some of the most mouthwatering dining experiences on the island. Stay in their Duplex Family Loft for the ultimate in luxury and sophistication. We loved the modern minimal design and spacious accommodation perfect for families who are traveling with children. Our master bedroom boasted a large deep bath and a decadent king size bed where you couldn’t help but sleep in. The children loved their separate bedroom and we made full use of the cozy separate lounge and refreshing private pool and patio.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Siray Bay’s all day dining destination, is the ideal spot for mouthwatering fare alongside stunning sea views. We loved the inviting venue featuring an open kitchen, relaxed seating, and friendly staff. Choose to sit in the chic dining room or out on the breezy terrace overlooking the turquoise blue sea and stunning sunset. The menu is brimming with mouthwatering flavours including wood fired pizzas, fresh seafood, juicy steaks, Thai favourites, and even delicious Indian fare. Highlights of our meals included the Wagyu Burger with 200g Homemade Australian Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheese, Onion Jam, Fried Egg and Bacon, the "Popia Pak" Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls with Sweet Chili Mango Dip, the "Sticky Chinese Style Chicken Wings" Crispy Chicken Wings Glazed with Honey and Soy BBQ Sauce, Sesame Seeds and Scallions, the "Going Nam Makham" Stir Fried Prawns in Tamarind Sauce with Crispy Shallots, the "Gaeng Khiew Wan" Authentic Cream Curry with Coconut Cream, Sweet Basil Leaves and Pea Eggplant with Chicken, the "Moo Hong" Perankan Style Braised Pork Belly, Thai Spices, Phuket Pineapple, the "Butter Chicken Masala" Tandoori Chicken cooked in a rich sauce with Fenugreek Leaves, served with Naan Bread and Indian Rice, the Energising Buddha Bowl with Edamame Beans, Grilled Yellow Bean Curd, Baked Sweet Potato, Dill Leaves, Thai Kale, Honey Beetroot, Tangerine Segments, Brown Lentils, Chickpea Hummus, and Steamed Brown Rice served with Orange, Honey & Mint Dressing, the 'Super Seeds Club" Multi Grain Whole Wheat Bread, Beetroot Carpaccio, Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Organic Greens, the Chicken Caesar Salad with Cajun Chicken, Rosemary Bread Croutons, Crispy Bacon, Anchovy, the Pan Fried Andaman Sea Bass Fillet served with Roasted Root Vegetables and Grilled Vegetables, the Brazilian Style Bass Strait “Picanha”, the Grilled Local Farmer’s Pork Chop served with Mashed Potato & Grilled Japaleno, and the Grilled Grass-Fed Australian Striploin served with Mashed Potato and Red Wine Reduction. Don't miss their signature Honey Toast Dessert served with Grilled Phuket Pineapple, Mixed Fruit and a Scoop of Ice Cream. For casual family dinners and meals with a view look no further than Seasonal Tastes during your stay at the Westin.
LifestyleSFGate

BENCHMARK® Adds Bermuda's Historic Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa to Expanding Portfolio of Leisure & Incentive Travel Properties

The 90-year old resort becomes Benchmark’s first entry to the Atlantic island destination. BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, today announces the addition of Bermuda’s Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa to its international collection of resorts, hotels, and conference centers. The 90-year-old resort becomes the first property the management group will operate in the British territory widely known for its pink sand beaches and turquoise waters.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket

The Naka Island Phuket is a one of a kind luxury beach getaway when visiting the popular holiday destination. Board a sleek speedboat and within minutes you’ll be transported to a private paradise. The resort brings an instant feeling of calm and tranquility featuring luxury villas and five star facilities to entice and spoil the discerning traveller. We were awed by our stunning Seaview Pool Villa featuring panoramic ocean views, a refreshing private pool, grand master bedroom, and romantic outdoor bath. Days were spent lounging in the privacy of our villa or participating in water sports on the pristine beach. The main resort pool is an idyllic spot to enjoy cocktails or casual lunches and our children loved exploring the variety of activities and expansive grounds of the resort.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Takieng at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Step into Takieng and prepare yourself for a gastronomic Thai dining experience. The dark and grand interiors evoke a sophisticated and traditional ambiance and we loved the wraparound windows offering sea views and a front row glimpse of Mai Khao Beach’s unforgettable sunsets. Seating varies from intimate window side corners ideal for date night to long engaging tables suitable for dining out with friends or celebratory dinners. The mouthwatering menu features both Thai classic fare alongside Phuket specialities and fresh ingredients from the region. &nbsp;Favourite dishes included the “Jakkajun Thalay Thod” Crispy Mole Crab served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Jakkajun is found only on Mai Khao Beach Phuket. These Mole Crabs live under the surface of the sand and local people will use special fish traps to find them. Other recommended dishes include the “Goong Sarong” Fried Andaman Sea Prawn wrapped with Egg Noodle, served with Chili Plum Sauce, the “Choo Chee Ped Grob” Crispy Roasted Duck with Red Curry and Kaffir Lime Leaf, the “Gaeng Massaman Nue” Massaman Curry with Beef, Potato and Onion, the “Pla Nueng Manow” Steamed Whole Sea Bass with Spicy Lime Sauce, the “Pla Kapong Miang Kham” Deep Fried Whole Sea Bass with classic Tamarind Sauce, Shallot, Chilli, Dried Shrimp and Betel Leaf and the “Phak Meang Phad Khai” Stir Fried Melinjo Leaves with Egg. They also cater to families with children and ensure there are a variety of non-spicy kid friendly dishes as well as being extremely accommodating to any dietary requirements or specific preferences. It’s easy to return night after night and you’ll still find yourself craving more. Make sure to book early if you would like a table on the ambient terrace or a romantic nook for optimal sunset views. &nbsp;A must try spot when visiting Phuket or when staying in the Maio Khao area.
Plano, TXHotel Online

Aimbridge Hospitality Selected to Manage Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Noni Beach, Autograph Collection

The global management company will continue to manage these St. Thomas properties recently acquired by Fortress Investment Group. [Plano, Texas] (May 17, 2021) – Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global, third-party hotel management company has been selected by Fortress Investment Group to manage the Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Noni Beach, Autograph Collection located in St. Thomas and set to reopen in the fall of 2022 after a $250 million rebuild.
Lifestyleabouther.com

2 Most Romantic Paradise Hideaways In The Maldives

Whether looking to walk hand in hand on a palm-fringed snow-white beach, discover some colourful sea life in the most amazing clear blue waters or book a customised candlelit tête-à-tête dinner, here are two top hotels for romance seekers. Powdery, white sand, crystalline water sparkling under the glow of sunshine,...
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Not a luxury hotel in Tokyo or a Michelin Restaurant in Paris – It is Disneyland Resort California that is proudly selling a $100 sandwich

Disneyland has always enjoyed the status of being the ‘happiest place on Earth’, but looking at the ever-increasing prices of tickets and food, it could well be one of the most expensive too. The world is used to buying expensive merchandise for bawling babies in Disneyland, no shocker there, but a $100 sandwich? We were ready for that! Disney California Adventure’s menu of Pym Test Kitchen includes a $100 sandwich, which seems insane. The sandwich is called the Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich and is a salami and ham panini sandwich that outrageously costs exactly $99.99. This isn’t the first time Disneyland California is making you spend big bucks on food; a few years ago, they set up the Disneyland 21 Royal restaurant that served up a truly exorbitant 7 course meal worth a whopping $15,000.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau to Open July 2021

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is making its debut July 2021, on the eastern end of the famous Junkanoo Beach. Margaritaville Beach Resort captures the essence of Bahamian culture to provide guests with a relaxing, laid-back oasis. The destination is now accepting reservations with rates starting at $325/night. Located at the...
LifestyleHotel Online

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort Appoints New Executive Chef and Spa Director

LABRELOTTE BAY, Saint Lucia (May 24, 2021) — Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort announces the appointment of Jose Gomez as Executive Chef and Alexandru Danila as Spa and Wellness Director. In time for much-anticipated summer travel, Chef Gomez and Alexandru Danila incorporate their styles to evolve the respective top-tier dining and luxurious spa experiences offered to guests visiting the property.
YogaInhabitat.com

Latvian wellness resort honors traditional spa rituals

A true escape to nature, Ziedlejas is a wellness resort located in a secluded section of rural Latvia. The retreat is designed to be a hidden oasis where people can reconnect with Latvian heritage while decompressing from the stresses of everyday life. Guests can stay in private cabins made with glass and wood, an homage to historic architecture with a modern twist, and partake in traditional spa rituals on the property.
Lifestylearchitizer.com

Ziedlejas Latvian Nature Spa and Wellness Resort // OpenAD

Ziedlejas “nature spa” in Gauja National Park, Latvia is a wellness resort made for a slow, immersive break away from the crowds. The idea of the resort is based on maintaining local traditions by adapting them to modern standards, thus opening them up to a wider public. This has guided all phases of development, from architecture to services and the smallest detail.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Beaches Runaway Bay Part Of The Plans From Sandals® Resorts International

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love with the most romantic, Luxury-Included® holiday experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet.
Yogaluxurytravelmagazine.com

CAYO Exclusive Resort and Spa, Greece's Newest Design Hotel

Opening for its first full season, Crete’s newest design hotel, CAYO Exclusive Resort and Spa is adding to its luxurious lodgings with new two and three-bedroom villas. Designed with guests’ comfort, safety and privacy in mind, the villas provide the perfect setting for groups of friends and families to re-connect post-lockdown.
Travelceoworld.biz

World’s Most Luxurious Jungle Resorts

When we think of jungles one cannot expect much luxury in the resorts there. There are many resorts in the world which are situated in between a jungle and are extremely great. These resorts provide as many amenities as a great hotel back in the city will offer you. To top everything when you stay in a resort which is situated in a jungle you are in a for a treat, you can always expect the unexpected there. The refreshing air, the view of everything will leave you in awe.