Anker Nano II GaN Chargers Deliver Up To 65W Of Power In A Pocket-Sized Form Factor

coolthings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when laptop chargers were the size of a power strip? Yeah, those were the days. Lucky for us, those things have gotten smaller over time. And Anker makes some of the best options out there, with chargers that strike a fine balance between price and function. Three years ago, they even came out with gallium nitride (GaN) chargers, which used the new material in place of silicon for more compact sizes and more efficient operation. The Anker Nano II is the newest iteration of those laptop chargers.

www.coolthings.com
