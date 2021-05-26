Closing family business not easy

My family and I tried to go to dinner on Saturday, tried being the key word there. What was supposed to be a fun dressed up evening turned into waiting in the rain, driving around town and calling what seemed like every restaurant before throwing in the towel and ordering food to-go and eating at home. We even planned ahead, my man called Luciano's Italian Restaurant early in the afternoon. They don't take reservations but they do take call aheads. He let them know that we would be there (three of us) to eat at 7:15. No problem right? Um, turned out to be a big problem. We show up all dressed up and hungry at 7:15 and are told we will need to wait 20 to 30 minutes. Sooooo, we head outside and wait in the rain, and the car, about 45 minutes go by and we haven't heard a thing so decide to try and get in somewhere else.