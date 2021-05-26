Ariana Grande Wore The Most Pinterest-Worthy Wedding Dress

Brides-to-be and Ariana Grande stans, prepare yourself for a dose of wedding dress inspiration. The singer — who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this May — has finally shared her bridal day look and it is absolutely stunning. For her big day, Grande wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Vera Wang. According to Vogue, the silky column gown was made from lily-white silk charmeuse and featured an empire waist. The designer dress had a sculpted neckline in the front and a plunging back with an exposed bra strap closure. (If you’re already saving this dress to your Pinterest board, no one’s blaming you.)