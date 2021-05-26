Cancel
Yes, Ariana Grande Wore a Ponytail to Her Wedding

Cover picture for the articleAfter a grueling two weeks, Ariana Grande has finally shared a selection of photos from her low-key wedding. The "Positions" singer tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15 in a private, intimate ceremony. Grande looked effortlessly elegant in a strapless, cream satin gown, opting for a neutral glam makeup look. Of course, her wedding look wasn't complete without a veil laid on top of her high ponytail. Obviously, she looked stunning. See the photos below.

