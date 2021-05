A number of America’s top distance runners have descended upon Portland, Ore., this weekend for one last Olympic Trials tuneup at the Portland Track Festival. Friday was the first night of the two-night meet and featured the steeplechases and 10ks, with Portland-based stars Galen Rupp, Sean McGorty, and Courtney Frerichs all racing. The night was a successful one for Frerichs, who powered to a steeple victory in 9:21.13, but less so for Rupp and McGorty, who were beaten in the men’s 10k and steeple, respectively.