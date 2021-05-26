Cancel
In Portland: Protesters March Through Downtown on Year Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

By Alex Zielinski
The Stranger
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stranger's sister publication, The Portland Mercury, originally posted this report on their blog, Blogtown. Follow them for the latest Portland updates. Protesters gathered in downtown Portland Tuesday night to mark the year anniversary of George Floyd's death with a march, chants, fireworks, and property destruction. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) deemed the demonstration a riot, and responded to the crowd with impact munitions and arrests.

