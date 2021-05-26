Cancel
Links on Web Components

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. How we use Web Components at GitHub — Kristján Oddsson talks about how GitHub is using web components. I remember they were very early adopters, and it says here they released a component in 2014! Now they’ve got a whole bunch of open source components. So easy to use! Awesome! I wanted to poke around their HTML and see them in action, so I View’d Source and used the RegEx (<\w+-[\w|-|]+.*>) (thanks, Andrew) to look for them. Seven on the logged-in homepage, so they ain’t blowin’ smoke.

css-tricks.com
