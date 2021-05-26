Links on Web Components

It is estimated that by 2040 95% of the shopping would be online. The other interesting facts are that during the pandemic years right from 2020, online shopping surged like anything. Well all the above facts speak volumes about the importance of online business over offline. Today almost 90% of brands have their online presence in the form of websites or mobile applications and yet there are a lot of businesses which currently do not have a website but aspire to have one. The reason why businesses opt for websites is because online reach is much better than offline. A website can not only bring huge traffic but also increase the conversion and retention rate. This is possible if your website has great user experience, has high functional speed, all the website elements function correctly etc. So overall the customer must have a seamless and great user experience while accessing your website. Hence, all the brands are looking for a solution that enhances the user experience of a website, here web application testing comes into picture. The web application testing is a must to remove innumerable bugs from the website, decreasing the loading time, enhancing the quality of the website etc. So overall web application testing enhances the overall user experience of a website. In this blog we will discuss the benefits of web application testing in detail.