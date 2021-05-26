Angelina Jolie May 'Continue Her Legal Fight' After Judge Rules Shared Child Custody With Brad Pitt
A judge has awarded joint custody to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a ruling that impacts five of their six children, according to Page Six. (Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 19 years old and therefore not a minor.) Prior to the ruling, Jolie made it abundantly clear that she felt the judge had not taken all of the evidence into consideration. Jolie, who was suing for primary physical custody, took issue with the fact that her teenage children were not allowed to testify during the custody hearing, which is allowed under California legal code.jezebel.com