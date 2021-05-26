newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie May 'Continue Her Legal Fight' After Judge Rules Shared Child Custody With Brad Pitt

By Shannon Melero
Jezebel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has awarded joint custody to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a ruling that impacts five of their six children, according to Page Six. (Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 19 years old and therefore not a minor.) Prior to the ruling, Jolie made it abundantly clear that she felt the judge had not taken all of the evidence into consideration. Jolie, who was suing for primary physical custody, took issue with the fact that her teenage children were not allowed to testify during the custody hearing, which is allowed under California legal code.

jezebel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Maddox Jolie Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Custody#Court Hearing#Divorce#Testimony#Primary Physical Custody#Awarded Joint Custody#Child Welfare Workers#Family Members#Fight#California Legal Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Confirms Dealbreakers In Relationships After Split, Lengthy Divorce From Brad Pitt

Everyone has their personal dealbreakers when it comes to love and relationships. Someone’s constant inability to show up on time would drive my best friend crazy, but I don’t really mind (probably because I’m usually the same way). For some people, their list of no-nos is short, while others have an entire novel’s worth. For Angelina Jolie, who's been split up from fellow actor Brad Pitt for several years now, the latter rings true.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have biological kids?

BRAD Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised six children together over the course of their marriage. The former golden couple of Hollywood split in 2016 after 12 years together, with the Tomb Raider actress citing “irreconcilable differences” on the divorce papers. Do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have biological kids?. Angelina...
Relationshipsetalk.ca

Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie

Separation and subsequent divorce proceedings for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie date all the way back to 2016, following the reported private jet fight that took place between Pitt and his adopted son with Jolie, Maddox. Now, after five years of legal battles, Pitt has been awarded joint custody of the former couple’s children (with the exception of Maddox, who is now of legal adult age).
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Angelina Jolie separated from Brad Pitt and ready to find love? His answer will amaze you

Is Angelina Jolie really ready to get back together after her divorce from Brad Pitt? Here is what it is. A while ago, a rumor claimed that Angelina Jolie would have found herself in the middle of big financial problems since her divorce from Brad Pitt. At the moment, many want to put the misery of the world on the shoulders of the actress and mother of six, although in reality this is not the case at all. Angelina Jolie now seems fulfilled in her life as a single woman, although her divorce has deeply affected her expectations for romantic relationships. Recently interviewed for E! News’ Daily Pop to find out if she had any kills since her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie replied : “I probably have a very long ‘no-no’ list. I’ve been alone for a long time now.”
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Sitting Down Without Lawyers To Finally Settle Divorce?

After three long years since ending their marriage, are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop is going back to look over the claim and see where the exes stand now. This time last year, OK! reported that Jolie and Pitt “have agreed to a meeting where they can sit down as grown adults and figure out some compromises.” No lawyers would have been involved, claimed an inside source. The sit-down would have been “just the two of them, talking through their issues and seeing if they can finally agree on the important stuff.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Angelina Jolie feels court failed her by not letting kids testify

Angelina Jolie feels the California court system has failed her by not letting her children testify in her custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, sources tell Page Six. The judge’s tentative decision to give Pitt joint custody of the kids came after nearly five years of legal wrangling — and Jolie has vowed to fight on.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Custody Agreement After Years of Battling

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with Pitt’s side requesting joint custody and Jolie’s attorneys arguing for her to receive sole custody of their six kids. After their private judge, judge John Ouderkirk, made his ruling to award joint custody, Jolie’s lawyers accused the judge of refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want. The hosts dive into all of the details of the ruling and what this means amid their lengthy divorce battle.
CelebritiesPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.