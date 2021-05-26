Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Awesome Standalone (Web Components)

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. In his last An Event Apart talk, Dave made a point that it’s really only just about right now that Web Components are becoming a practical choice for production web development. For example, it has only been about a year since Edge went Chromium. Before that, Edge didn’t support any Web Component stuff. If you were shipping them long ago, you were doing so with fairly big polyfills, or in a progressive-enhancement style, where if they failed, they did so gracefully or in a controlled environment, say, an intranet where everyone has the same computer (or in something like Electron).

css-tricks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Components#Web Browser#Web Design#Web Developers#Website Design#Ui Design#Javascript#Json#Dx#Ux#Lightning Design System#Github#Electron#Es Modules#Web Accessibility Issues#Semantic Html#Chromium#Tabs#Style#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersweworkremotely.com

Sr Web and Video Services Developers (Adobe, FFMPEG, WebGL, etc.)

Are you the creative type with solid Software Engineering experience? If yes. Waymark is on a mission to make great video accessible to everyone by building powerful, intuitive products that make creative easy. As an engineer at Waymark, you specialize in smoke and mirrors but the magic is real! We’ve built a product with the principals of instant feedback and premium quality; and when it comes to live-rendering a video template within a web app, you don’t get a lot for free. We’re looking to grow a few areas of our engineering organization.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Snap Launching Standalone iOS Video Editing App

Snap, the firm behind Snapchat, announced a new iOS app called Story Studio that will launch later this year. It will provide editing tools, including AR Lenses that are designed specifically for mobile editing and vertical videos. The app will pull data from Snapchat and its new Spotlight feature, more...
ComputersCSS-Tricks

Links on Web Components

Find and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. How we use Web Components at GitHub — Kristján Oddsson talks about how GitHub is using web components. I remember they were very early adopters, and it says here they released a component in 2014! Now they’ve got a whole bunch of open source components. So easy to use! Awesome! I wanted to poke around their HTML and see them in action, so I View’d Source and used the RegEx (<\w+-[\w|-|]+.*>) (thanks, Andrew) to look for them. Seven on the logged-in homepage, so they ain’t blowin’ smoke.
Coding & Programminglogrocket.com

Theming Vue.js with styled-components

As web development capabilities and tools evolve, web development framework styling has mirrored that evolution. Moving away from inline styles to CSS-in-JS solutions has made the development experience more consistent. With the styled-components library, developers can utilize CSS within JavaScript or JavaScript frameworks instead of creating traditional separate CSS files...
Technologytheiet.org

Sub-comms Cabinet - Components

I dont know if this is a suitable place to ask this however I will give it a try... The main comms cabinet is on the ground floor and we shall install a sub-comms cabinet on the 10th floor that will do floors 6-14. Totally 150 x CAT6 will depart from this sub cabinet to various RJ45 sockets on floors 6-14.
Computersweandthecolor.com

Download Polygonal Abstract Backgrounds as Vector Graphics

Available for licensing on Adobe Stock, these polygonal abstract backgrounds with squares and triangles can be downloaded as fully editable vector graphics. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @32 Pixels has produced a huge amount of polygonal abstract backgrounds. Available for download as fully editable vector graphics, these backgrounds are suitable for a wide range of design projects. Using a great variety of striking colors along with different polygonal shapes including squares and triangles, these backgrounds are ideal to make your design a real eye-catcher.
Softwarestlouisnews.net

Software Development: What to Learn in 2021?

2020 was the year when the skills of software developers were tested, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic forced swift digitization across businesses and industries. This has crossed over to 2021, and many businesses are still planning how they can change their strategies to operate online. For most businesses, the plan means continuing walking on the path of digital transformation and making sure that they have the right team for the job.
SoftwareWPBeginner

How Fast PHP & MySQL Can Boost Website Speed (Beginner’s Guide)

Ever wondered what’s the impact of PHP and MySQL on your website speed?. WordPress is written in PHP programming language and uses MySQL as the database. Both programs run on your web server thus impacting overall performance. In this article, we’ll discuss how fast PHP and MySQL can boost website...
Coding & Programmingthefreshloaf.com

Ways to write cleaner code for React.js based applications

React.js is one of the most popular technologies for creating efficient frontends for a variety of businesses. It is loaded with amazing features and it can easily aid hire React js developer in creating unique and out-of-the-box frontends with ease. Moreover, it has a component-based structure that can easily aid developers in creating amazing websites very quickly and efficiently. Also, React.js has plenty of educational resources it and a supportive community. Hence, in a nutshell, we can conclude that React.js is the perfect choice of technology for creating interactive websites and web applications.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Top 10 WordPress website maintenance tips

A newly installed WordPress site feels so good. No speed issues, no plugin conflict, no errors, no problems at all. You are exhilarated, and you can’t wait to see thousands of readers on your website every week. Few months down the line, your seemingly perfect site begins to struggle. Speed...
Coding & Programmingbytestechnolab.com

Why Django is good for web development 2021?

Django is leading in this era since it has become a must for any business. But what’s the big deal with Django development?. Django is an open-source high-level Python framework whose primary goal is to enable super-fast backend application development. There are a plethora of web frameworks for backend development...
Computersvmware.com

Web Server as Virtual Machine on VMWare ESXi

Hi, I have a problem to access web server from public IP to Virtual machine web server on VMWare ESXi. I've installed an ubuntu 20.04.2 server with LAMP on VMWare with IP 192.168.1.10. Router Port forwarding: Port 80 to 192.168.1.10. Public IP outgoing router: 10.10.10.10 (this is not my real...
Computersleanplum.com

The frontend developer tools and workflows at Leanplum

Before we focus on tools, let me give you a bit of context. What does Leanplum actually do? And what is the impact of front-end developers on the product?. Leanplum is a platform. It allows its customers to create marketing campaigns with push notifications, email and in-app messages. To set up audiences and A/B test message content and channels. To analyze the results, and create more engaging campaigns in the future. All of this is orchestrated in the Leanplum dashboard, a single-page application that we (as front-end developers) develop daily.
Softwareaithority.com

Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform Features Expanded Low-Code Capabilities

New Kofax TotalAgility Release Accelerates Deployments by Enabling Citizen Developers. Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announces the latest release of its Intelligent Automation Platform. The new release accelerates deployments by better enabling citizen as well as professional developers, resulting in greater business value and a shorter return on investment (ROI) for customers.
Computersramotion.com

What is UX research? Know how to make your designs valuable

In a world where customers are always right and their needs are ever so unpredictable, it is impossible to know exactly what features to introduce in a certain product or service. The lifecycle of any product gets even more complicated and demanding when there is tough competition in the market. This is why leading organizations give due attention to the design of products and services, focusing primarily on the overall experience of users. UI/UX designers possess quality research and analytical skills, ensuring the success of an organization.
Computersramotion.com

7 essential UX design principles and how to apply them

User Experience (UX) is an ever-changing field, where creativity is always appreciated. Creative designs and solutions, however, must not make the users’ journey complicated and frustrating. As UX designers experiment with new designs, it is important to simplify things for the audience, making their overall experience useful as well as pleasurable. To make the most out of unconventional approaches without compromising the quality of experience, the field needs some principles. UX designers, therefore, need to be both creative and scrupulous.
Computerslogrocket.com

Implementing authentication in Next.js with Firebase

Authentication is crucial in web applications today. It’s a feature that many developers have had to implement in the past. Thankfully, many libraries have made this job easier by offering many built-in functionalities. In particular, Firebase is an excellent tool for handling user management and authentication. In this tutorial, we...
Softwarexda-developers

【DTM】Visual Event Tracking for Web Pages (Three)

In the previous articles, we discussed common visual event tracking and tag template-based visual event tracking. In this article, I'll be introducing you to visual event tracking by HUAWEI Analytics. What Is Visual Event Tracking by HUAWEI Analytics?​. This mode is used to add visual events for scenarios where HUAWEI...